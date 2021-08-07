Opinion: Left quick to censor free expression

The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by Colion Noir during a Newsweek podcast debate on guns in America. You can listen to the podcast here:. I started off not being pro-gun. I was largely apathetic, kind of leaning toward anti-gun. It became a fascination for me, from a physics and enthusiasm standpoint. I started getting into more political aspects of it and realized that my ability to protect myself with a firearm is probably one of the most important aspects of things that I do in my life, because the most important thing I have is my life. The ability to depend on myself to protect myself, and the people that I love, to me, is one of the most important things you could possibly have in this world.