Air Quality Alert issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE COUNTIES The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11:00 PM CDT on August 7th. This advisory affects people living in Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee Counties. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov