Grant County, WI

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT COUNTY At 504 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Muscoda, or 16 miles south of Richland Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Red Oak Ridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

