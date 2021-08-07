Cancel
Clovis, NM

Clovis hopes to make economic development change

By Kathleen Stinson
Eastern New Mexico News
 2 days ago

CLOVIS — The Clovis city commission on Thursday paved the way to include retail as an eligible category of economic development dollars. The Nov. 2 general election ballot will include a question as to whether Local Economic Development Act dollars, collected as an increment of gross receipts taxes, can be used to recruit and retain retail businesses. Senate Bill 49, which went into effect July 1, allowed communities of 35,000 or more to make that change. City Attorney Jared Morris told the commission voter approval is required to make that change official.

