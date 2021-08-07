Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cuyahoga and central Lorain Counties through 630 PM EDT At 604 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westlake to near Elyria to 8 miles west of Grafton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Elyria, Parma, Lakewood, Strongsville, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Grafton, North Olmsted, Avon, Parma Heights, Rocky River, Brook Park, Berea, Fairview Park, Middleburg Heights, Bay Village and Seven Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

