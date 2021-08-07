Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Cuyahoga and central Lorain Counties through 630 PM EDT At 604 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Westlake to near Elyria to 8 miles west of Grafton. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Elyria, Parma, Lakewood, Strongsville, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Grafton, North Olmsted, Avon, Parma Heights, Rocky River, Brook Park, Berea, Fairview Park, Middleburg Heights, Bay Village and Seven Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH