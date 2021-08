The Red Sox pretty much could not have been any lower coming into Saturday night’s game against the Blue Jays. We all know the way they’ve been playing of late, but there’s something extra terrible about having to play a game on the road against a team that is hot in your tails just a couple of hours after losing a heartbreaking game. They got great pitching in that afternoon tilt, with Nick Pivetta throwing one of the best outings of any Red Sox starter this year. What they didn’t get was offense, and Toronto walked it off on the first pitch they saw in the game’s final inning.