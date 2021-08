FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — New coach Arthur Smith felt a few jitters on his first day of training camp with the Atlanta Falcons. Once the first horn sounded on the field, however, Smith jumped right in. The Falcons, who open the season Sept. 12 against Philadelphia, are coming off a 4-12 record that included the firing of Smith’s predecessor, Dan Quinn, and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after a 0-5 start. So it’s not hard for Smith, who took charge after spending the last two years as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, to imprint his vision on how the team should look and play.