Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Explainer: Why You Won't See Some Olympians at the Closing Ceremony

NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Americans will fulfill their dream of being like one of their favorite Olympians on Sunday: Those athletes, after all, might also be home on their couches watching the Closing Ceremony. Simone Biles, for instance, arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Volleyball#Olympians#Americans#Covid#The Closing Ceremony#Nbcolympics Com Peacock#Nbc Sports App#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Hello there, in case you aren't aware, Olympic legend Simone Biles and her boyfriend truly could not be any cuter. Meet Jonathan Owens, who's been dating Simone for over a year and seems like the actual best. Which means it's naturally time for a casual deep dive on Jonathan and their sweet relationship (how they met, who contacted whomst first, all that fun stuff). But first, let's all take a moment to watch this because my jaw is still on the floor:
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Here’s Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S,” she wrote in the caption.
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his role as director of the team creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for making a Holocaust joke, the organizing committee said on Thursday. The decision came after a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a former...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
NFLPopculture

Simone Biles Shares New Hairstyle After Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is looking great with a new hairstyle after making her way home from the Tokyo Olympics. The summer games were a different experience than the four-time Olympic gold medalist had initially imagined, as a case of the "twisties" prompted her to withdraw from the team all-around finals and four out of five individual event finals in order to prioritize her safety and mental health.
SportsNBC Los Angeles

Watch: Raven Saunders Has Bittersweet Return Home From Tokyo Olympics

Just days after Raven Saunders won the silver medal in women's shot put for Team USA, she suffered the loss of her mother, Clarissa Saunders, who died on Aug. 3 in Orlando, Fla. She flew into the Charleston International Airport on Saturday with her sister, Tanzania, and with them was...
Tennischatsports.com

Olympic Athletes Should Stand Up to the IOC

TOKYO – There were many wonderful stories to emerge from these Olympics, and there was also this one: More than ever, athletes are taking care of themselves. But the International Olympic Committee isn’t really taking care of athletes. While Simone Biles tried to recalibrate herself mentally, the IOC sent one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy