A Look Back at Some of Team USA's Most Moving Moments in Olympic History
With every Olympic Games, athletes seem to keep us on the edge of our seats, patiently waiting to witness history. And somehow, despite the mounting pressure, Team USA continues to deliver, not just in terms of their athletic ability, but also in their spirit, resilience, and pure determination. From powerful protests to unbelievable comebacks, there are always a few special moments where our athletes prove what true champions look like. The Tokyo Olympics have been no different — but as these Games come to a close, let's look back at 10 more moments when Team USA truly shined.www.popsugar.com
