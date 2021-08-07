Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Allegheny The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plum. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED