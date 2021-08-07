Florida home with ties to John Travolta sells for $4 million

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A home in west-central Florida with ties to actor John Travolta has sold for $4 million, according to property records.

The waterfront mansion, located in Clearwater, was built in 1988 and has 4,346 square feet of living space, according to Pinellas County online property records.

The home has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool and a cabana, according to the Tampa Bay Times. It is located near the international headquarters of Scientology, the newspaper reported. Travolta is one of its most famous parishioners.

Property records show that a trust run by the actor’s sister, Ellen Bannon, bought the property at 1012 N. Osceola Ave., on June 29, 2017, for $3 million. The trust run by Bannon bought the property from Silke Peens, according to online property records. Peens’ address on the warranty deed is the Church of Scientology International in Los Angeles, according to the Times.

The trust sold the home to Edward Fay, the newspaper reported. The sale was completed on July 29, according to the listing by the Realtor representing the seller, Rafal Wazio of Coldwell Banker Realty in Clearwater Beach.

Wazio declined to comment, the Times reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group