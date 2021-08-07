Everything we know about Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead franchise

Of course there are questions, lots of questions, this is Ludwig Dieter we’re talking about, so there are bound to be hundreds of questions about anything and everything having to do with a job. It was already established that Army of the Dead wasn’t going to be a completely standalone movie, so Army of Thieves isn’t much of a surprise. But what it will do is show how Dieter made his living before making his way to America, which is, of course, as a safecracker who has a definite reputation as being one of the best if not THE best. The only thing is that, well, Deiter is, Deiter. What this means is that he’s not a combatant, he always has questions, and he’s not exactly the kind of guy one brings on a job unless there are plenty of people around to keep him safe so that he can do what he needs to do. Other than that, he’d be kind of a useless character otherwise since watching him hold a gun is just cringe-worthy. Watching him open a safe though, that’s amusing.