Public Safety

4:37pm Stabbing outside Giant on H Street, NE

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie asks: “law enforcement shut down H Street NE all around 300 block, what’s up?”. Patricia writes: “Someone has just been stabbed in broad daylight right outside Giant Food” on H Street, NE. From MPD: “Alert: Stabbing Investigation at 1637hrs in the 300 block of H St NE. Lookout for...

www.popville.com

