Periods of rain and thunder Saturday and Saturday night; a severe storm is possible

By Ron Trenda
mprnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain today is probably messing up the outdoor plans of some people, but we’re in a drought this summer. We’ve needed a soaking rain for quite a while. The Saturday rainfall total through 10 a.m. was 0.67 of an inch at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That’s already the highest daily total at MSP airport since 0.70 of an inch on June 27. Once the Saturday total passes 0.70, it’ll be the highest daily total at MSP airport since the 0.98 rainfall tally on May 27.

