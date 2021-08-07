Opinion: UCLA must prioritize plans for Deaf studies program to better support community

UCLA offers a wide variety of language majors, but American Sign Language isn’t one of them. Out of respect for the Deaf community, it’s time that changes. For fourth-year world arts and cultures student Molly Vendig, ASL provided the chance to connect with her cousin, who is deaf. For fourth-year statistics student Abby Irby, ASL eased her anxiety about being able to learn another language because of her auditory tracking disorder. And for fourth-year arts student Rowan O’Bryan, ASL introduced a way to communicate as a person who is hard of hearing.