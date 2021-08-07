Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Opinion: UCLA must prioritize plans for Deaf studies program to better support community

By Diego Rivera
dailybruin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA offers a wide variety of language majors, but American Sign Language isn’t one of them. Out of respect for the Deaf community, it’s time that changes. For fourth-year world arts and cultures student Molly Vendig, ASL provided the chance to connect with her cousin, who is deaf. For fourth-year statistics student Abby Irby, ASL eased her anxiety about being able to learn another language because of her auditory tracking disorder. And for fourth-year arts student Rowan O’Bryan, ASL introduced a way to communicate as a person who is hard of hearing.

dailybruin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf Education#Deaf People#Deaf Culture#Deafness#American Sign Language#Asl#Dean Of Undergraduate#Americans#Gallaudet University#The National Deaf Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
UCLA
Related
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Student Support Services Program

Our TRIO Student Support Services Program (SSS) is designed to provide academic support to enrolled A&M-Commerce students who meet eligibility requirements. The purpose of our SSS is to help ensure that you persist through to graduation. These services not only equip you with the skills and tools you need to succeed academically, but inevitably impacts the retention rate of the overall student enrollment at A&M-Commerce.
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

UCLA community members express concerns about access to rent relief programs

Applications for California’s COVID-19 rent relief program remain closed for Westwood and some parts of the greater Los Angeles area despite an increase in financial assistance to the program. On June 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended the state’s eviction moratorium until September 30 and increased assistance to low-income tenants and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

DEEL Partners with Community Organizations to Offer Expanded Learning and Enrichment Programs to Support K-12 Students This Summer

$1M in Investments Will Go to Expand and Enhance Community-Based Programs Supporting Student Success and Wellness in Response to COVID-19 Earlier this month, the Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced $1 million in Community-Based Summer Enhancement and COVID-19 Response Funds to expand summer programs for more than 1,300 K-12 students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs, which run from late June through August 2021, will help students better prepare for academic success and social-emotional well-being this fall as students and schools return to full-time learning in the classroom.
Lake Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Wilsona District plans to use online program for Independent Study

LAKE LOS ANGELES —Wilsona School District will use the Acellus CybrSchool online program for Independent Study during the 2021-22 school year. Under Assembly Bill 130, an education trailer bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month, California mandated that all school districts offer an independent study program for the 2021-22 school year only in addition to in-person instruction.
CollegesEstes Park Trail Gazette

CSU Online expands undergrad program eligibility

Achelor’s degree programs offered online through Colorado State University (CSU) have historically required students to transfer previous college credits for admission consideration. As of August 1, 2021, transfer credits will no longer be asked of potential students seeking their bachelor’s degree through CSU Online for most programs. Executive Director of...
Manchester, NHanselm.edu

Student Research Gives Students Valuable Experience

Foregoing the many usual summer jobs that college students take on, approximately thirty Saint Anselm College students spent their summer conducting research both on and off campus in several areas of study. All students who participated in summer research would gather as a community every Thursday to share lunch and...
Trinity, NCChronicle

Trinity concludes cluster hire in Native American and Indigenous Studies

Trinity College of Arts & Sciences initiated a nationally-advertised search this spring for a cluster hire in Native American and Indigenous Studies. The search is part of an ongoing effort throughout campus to hire diverse faculty, including faculty who identify as indigenous or Native American. According to Kimberly Hewitt, vice...
Collegesumass.edu

CNS Advisor-Student Pair Win Competitive Gilliam Fellowship

Neuroscience and behavior Ph.D. student Mélise Edwards and her advisor, Professor Agnès Lacreuse, are among the 50 winners of this year’s Gilliam Fellowship for Advanced Study for dissertation adviser–graduate student pairs. The award is part of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) program to promote diversity and inclusion in science.
Mental HealthNewswise

UCLA Investigators Approved for Study on Youth Suicide Prevention

Newswise — A research team led by Dr. Joan Asarnow from the UCLA Youth Stress and Mood Program at UCLA's Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, David Geffen School of Medicine, has been approved to lead a $13 million funding award by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) to compare two evidence-based interventions for reducing suicide attempts and improving patient outcomes for youth presenting to emergency departments with suicidal episodes.The project features partnerships among researchers, patients, parents, family members, health and mental health care providers, administrators, payers, and policy makers to ensure that results are informed by and important to youth, family members, clinicians, and other stakeholders.
Geneseo, NYgeneseo.edu

Westerhof Named Dean of School of Education

Jolanda Westerhof has been named dean of the Ella Cline Shear School of Education after a competitive national search. Westerhof began her role as dean on June 24. "I am delighted to welcome Jolanda to Geneseo," Provost Stacey Robertson said. "Her former colleagues hold her in high regard, and her experience, interests, and vision align perfectly with those that are critical to the position of dean of education at this time. I look forward to working with Jolanda as she leads the School of Education."
Jobsdailybruin.com

Apply to the Daily Bruin

Daily Bruin applications are now live. Click the link below to view the current positions open within UCLA’s award-winning student newspaper – and make sure to submit your application by Oct. 4 at noon. https://apply.uclastudentmedia.com/
EducationPhys.org

Assigned classroom seats can promote friendships between dissimilar students

A study conducted in Hungarian schools showed that seating students next to each other boosted their tendency to become friends—both for pairs of similar students and pairs of students who differed in their educational achievement, gender, or ethnicity. Julia Rohrer of University of Leipzig, Germany, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on August 11, 2021.
Pembroke, NCuncp.edu

Undergraduate students can learn about graduate school on August 17th

Are you interested in learning about graduate degree programs in science and engineering, what life as a graduate student is like, and the career options that a master’s or PhD degree can open up for you? Native panelists will describe their personal journeys in preparing for graduate school, their perspectives on the graduate school experience, and the next steps along their chosen career path. Attendees are expected to have their camera on, ask questions, and respond to prompts in the chat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy