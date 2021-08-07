Cancel
Student meshes real-world, imaginary elements in multidisciplinary design projects

By Janice Yun
Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s invisible cities or still lifes of fruit, Sejun Park’s art depicts the real world – and creates his own. As a third-year design media arts student, Park specializes in art pieces that range from hyperrealistic designs to animated event flyers. Before joining the design media arts program, Park said his initial interest in art began when he started casually experimenting with photography in high school. Now as a multidisciplinary visual artist, he said his work and skillset have since expanded to include graphic designs, videos and 3D illustrations.

