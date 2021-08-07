Student meshes real-world, imaginary elements in multidisciplinary design projects

When I was about eight years old, I went on a school field trip to the Art Institute and bought some Art Deco paper dolls before we left. I was fascinated because I hadn’t seen anything quite like them before. They seemed special and sophisticated. I didn’t even cut them out, but would just look at them. They reminded me of my trip to the museum, and even more, they taught me that aside from a purely aesthetic appeal of owning a beautiful object, people like to carry a piece of the museum home with them, something that can transport them back to the experience of seeing a particular artwork or simply to their day of being in the unique world of a museum like the Art Institute.