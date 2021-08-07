Cancel
Indiana State

No vaccination requirement for Indiana residents

 2 days ago

Indiana is urging Hoosiers to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but won’t be making it a requirement. Coronavirus spread in Indiana is at its highest level since February, but just over half of eligible Hoosiers have gotten the vaccine. Holcomb says he’ll “shout from the rooftops” the importance of getting the shot. He notes the vaccine has prevented serious illness in all but a handful of cases, while there are all too many cases of people who’ve died or been gravely ill after refusing or mocking the vaccine.

