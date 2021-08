RIDGWAY--The Ridgway Heritage Council (RHC) and ECCOTA (Elk County Council On the Arts) are teaming up to bring some great activities to Ridgway this weekend. ECCOTA starts the fun on Friday, July 30 at 9 a.m. with a "Chalk The Walk" event in downtown Ridgway. Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to add their artwork to the sidewalks in downtown Ridgway. ECCOTA is requesting that artists register in advance If they would like to request a specific Main Street area business as their chalk location. jotform.com/ECCOTA/ChalkWalk2021. Three prizes of $25 ECCOTA Gift Cards will be given to the top-scoring artwork in three age groups: 8 & Under, 9 - 14, 15 - Adult. This event is presented by the Elk County Council on the Arts, and chalk will be provided at their headquarters, 237 Main Street in Ridgway.