Paddack (oblique) threw on the field Friday but remains without a timeline for a return, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The right-hander is technically eligible to come off the injured list, but he has yet to throw off a mound and doesn't appear close to a return. However, Paddack said Friday that he's headed in the right direction in his recovery. "It feels good," Paddack said of his oblique. "I'm not 100 percent throwing yet, but I'm gradually getting back."