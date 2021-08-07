Cancel
Westchase, FL

Description

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of a kind, captivating custom Hannah Bartoletta executive home, perfectly situated adjacent to the 10th green of Westchase Golf Club in exclusive, gated Harbor Links. This light-filled, 3900 sq ft two-story home has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and commands your attention from the gracious wrap-around porches (75 FT) to the secluded private oasis behind.This home is an entertainer’s delight. As you enter the spacious first floor, you are greeted with loads of natural light, a classic sweeping staircase, a living room with 20 FT ceilings and a direct view of pool and conservation! An open kitchen with a generously sized island flows into the family room, formal living room and the formal dining room with ease. The ground floor Master bedroom suite is exceptionally large and renovated with volume ceiling, his and hers walk-in closets, dble vanities, a soaking tub and large, private shower. French doors open from the living room to a covered lanai with pool and spa and. Lush landscaping on the property backs to conservation area. Also on the first floor is the fifth bedroom/home office and a beautifully renovated full pool bath. Stairs from living room lead to a balconied space that encompasses three large secondary bedrooms. Two bedrooms share a large Jack & Jill bath. The third bedroom offers privacy with an en-suite. A unique second floor balcony overlooks the pool and golf course. This home has been tastefully updated by the current owners, including all new kitchen appliances, natural gas range, renovated baths and unique designer touches throughout. newer ACS less than 5 years old, Water softener, roof 9 yrs., portable generator. Oversized garage 28x22.Westchase community has many amenities including a fabulous golf course, 2 Olympic size swimming pools (one heated) kiddie pool, lighted tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts-playing fields, parks, shopping and restaurants plus easy access to airports and beaches. 15 to 20 minutes to Tampa international, 30 min to downtown and fabulous beaches on the Gulf of Mexico (Clearwater, St Pete).

