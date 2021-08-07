Cancel
Monroe, GA

Monroe Fire Department and Adventure Bags, Inc team up to help ease crisis situations for children

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Creating security & comfort across Walton County, one bag at a time!”. Monroe, Ga— 08/06/2021 — On Friday, the City of Monroe Fire Department announces a partnership with the non-profit, Adventure Bags, Inc, to provide book-bag filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children who are in crisis. Adventure Bags, Inc. donates these bags at no charge to agencies that serve children across the state. These book-bags are used to comfort a child who is in a situation that is beyond their control, as well as a tool for the agencies, foster homes, shelters, and first responders who serve children and/or families as a relationship builder and to assist them in situations as they navigate through the first 24-48hrs of displacement.

