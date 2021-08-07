Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco sheriffs’ union warns officers will quit or retire if forced to receive COVID vaccine

By Andrew Miller
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

A San Francisco, California, union representing local sheriffs’ deputies is warning that officers will quit or retire if they are forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine. “The problem we are faced with now is the strict San Francisco Mandate which is vaccinate or be terminated,” the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (SFSO) wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “If deputy sheriffs are forced to vaccinate a percentage of them will retire early or seek employment elsewhere.”

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid#Sfso#The Sheriff S Office#Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy