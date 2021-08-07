San Francisco sheriffs’ union warns officers will quit or retire if forced to receive COVID vaccine
A San Francisco, California, union representing local sheriffs’ deputies is warning that officers will quit or retire if they are forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine. “The problem we are faced with now is the strict San Francisco Mandate which is vaccinate or be terminated,” the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (SFSO) wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “If deputy sheriffs are forced to vaccinate a percentage of them will retire early or seek employment elsewhere.”foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0