Charlotte Hornets Sign Ish Smith

LiAngelo Ball was scooped up by the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league squad to have a chance to earn a roster spot out in Las Vegas. Of course, he is the older brother of the reigning Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball. A roster spot might seem like a lock, just because of his ties to his talented brother. However, that is not going to be the case because he is going to go out there and earn it. Despite being labeled a thief after the incident in China back with UCLA, Gelo will come out hungry and prove he is ready to work every game.