NBA

Charlotte Hornets Sign Ish Smith

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Ish Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. A former Wake Forest product, Smith joins the Hornets after he averaged 6.7...

