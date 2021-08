Probably the best OL in several years. All the receivers are back. Brown is back at tailback. QB is back and experienced but he needs to make plays in critical situations which he did not do last year. Most of the DL is back except for Darius Stills and a piece or two was added via transport portal. LBers are experienced. The secondary returns two of four starters. The guys stepping in are experienced and some depth was added via portal. Probably the best team fielded in six years easily.