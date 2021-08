We promise you: Photos from Justin Timberlake’s past and JC Chasez They will make you feel all kinds of emotions. To celebrate JC’s birthday, JT shared some sweet snapshots from his days in NSYNC. The singer of Can’t Stop The Feeling took to his Instagram Stories on August 8 to post a couple of adorable photos of the two in their youth while ruling the world as members of the famous boy band. Justin captioned the first shared photo of the two, “Happy birthday to my brother @jcchasezofficial. We’ve come a long way.”