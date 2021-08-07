Louisville Parks and Recreation set to host meeting on Cherokee Loop traffic

It’s a divisive issue for regular park-goers – cars or no cars on Cherokee Park’s scenic loop.

There is now a chance for the public to let their voices be heard.

Louisville Parks and Recreation decided to shut down vehicle access to the scenic loop when the pandemic started to allow for more social distancing.

Earlier this year, parts of the loop were re-opened to vehicles as a compromise for those who said they wanted or needed access and additional parking.

Park leaders are holding a public meeting to find out if that compromise is working.

It will take place on Aug. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hogan’s Fountain Pavillion.

If you can’t make it to the meeting, there is a survey you can fill out by clicking here or by emailing parks@louisvilleky.gov .

