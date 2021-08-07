THE VILLAGE AT WATERMAN LAKE

Dogwood Village of Orange County held a staff celebration last Thursday, recognizing its 300 employees for their efforts over the past year to keep the facility’s residents COVID-free. Additionally, the luau-themed event recognized staff for the success results of its recent Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services evaluation. Usually, the survey is conducted annually, but with the public health pandemic, this year’s evaluation encompassed the past two years. Thursday’s event featured a catered barbecue lunch, door prizes, activities, music and more. “The emphasis today is on the tremendous effort our staff made over the past year--not just coming to work, but making sacrifices in their personal lives to keep our residents safe,” Dogwood Director of Customer & Community Relations, Patty Talley said. Dogwood Administrator Pam Doshier added, “We have a fabulous team here and this is a ‘thank you’ to them for all their hard work to keep us COVID-free and for supporting us in our successful VDMAS survey. We couldn’t do it without all of them.” Dogwood Village thanks the following local businesses for donating door prizes to Thursday’s celebration: Jeff Earnhardt with Edward Jones, Blue Ridge Bank, Encompass Home Health, Legacy Hospice Lockwood Broadcasting, Mary Chiles Consulting, La Naranja Restaurant, Pruitt Pharmacy, Riddleberger Brothers, Food Lion of Madison, Food Lion of Orange, KFC, Hardee’s, Pig and Steak, Hathaway Paper, El Vaquero West, Barbeque Exchange, and Doshier’s Donuts.