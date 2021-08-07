Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

THE VILLAGE AT WATERMAN LAKE

mybackyardnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese activities and events are among the traditions we are re-creating and re-inventing this year. We look forward to the fullness of life and living that has been a Village hallmark for more than the past quarter-century. Read on to see what is new and what is returning as we re-discover our lives in 2021 and going forward!

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Riders#Classic Car#Fall Festival#Car Show#Veterans Village#Pmc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Drinksbellingham.org

Vino in the Village

It’s our third annual Vino in the Village wine tasting event! Join us as we feature PNW wines. 15 of your favorite Fairhaven venues will each host a winery. $25 pre-register/$30 at the door – includes wristband, 8 tasting tickets, wine walk map and guide, and commemorative wine glass. $50...
Lake Linden, MIUPMATTERS

Lake Linden Our Community Tour: A history lesson on the village

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – Located on the shores of Torch Lake in the Copper Country lies the Village of Lake Linden. Population: 1,007 now, the town grew around the smelting and shipping of ore during the copper mining boom at the turn of the 20th century. There is so much history prior to that into today.
Fox Lake, ILvisitlakecounty.org

Village of Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Regatta

Save the date for the Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Regatta on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Lakefront Park. Registration forms and more information will be posted closer to the event date. For questions - please call the Parks and Recreation Department at (224) 225-1404. Admission. Free Admission. For more information,...
Books & Literaturelifeinthefingerlakes.com

The Lake

The year was 1945. The month was August. The word came that evening that, after four years, the war was over. I dropped to my knees by the old wooden rocker, a prayer of thanksgiving on my lips. My brother would be coming home. I looked up as my mother...
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Art in the Village returning with makeover

After taking last year off because of COVID-19, Clarkston’s Art in the Village returns Sept. 18-19 with a new look and attitude designed to engage a greater variety of shoppers. Local pop-up shops with vintage and unique décor, wearables, and fresh food will join new and returning artisans in Depot...
Scotia, NYDaily Gazette

Village of Scotia weeding out Collins Lake

Pat and Winslow Dalrymple used to visit Collins Lake in Scotia all the time, picnicking there and letting their kids swim in the lake. But over the last several years she said the lake has gone downhill and become overrun with weeds. They want the village to fix the problem.
Religionthechristianbeat.org

Village Lights

Village Lights was birthed from the relationship of three independent artists who often found themselves leading worship together at youth conferences, and discovering a shared desire to create more modern worship music for more liturgical church spaces. Recording and releasing their first project during the challenging circumstances of 2020-21 brought a new sense of the crucial importance of community for the band, and they are now readier than ever to let the light of Christ shine through their music.
Politicsmilligan.edu

The Emmanuel Village

One of the most important experiences in your time at seminary will be participating in Christian community. At Emmanuel, community is not just an abstract concept… it is a way of life! And at the center of this community is the Emmanuel Village. “Village” represents the very best of what...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

The Villages taking steps to fight hydrilla growth at Lake Sumter

Hydrilla growth at Lake Sumter has increased over the past few months, primarily due to a strong growing season and completion of only a partial treatment due to the severe rains. District Property Management has scheduled re-treatment of Lake Sumter and Cherry Lake, however residents may not see noticeable improvement...
PoliticsDaily Progress

Dogwood Village celebrates staff

Dogwood Village of Orange County held a staff celebration last Thursday, recognizing its 300 employees for their efforts over the past year to keep the facility’s residents COVID-free. Additionally, the luau-themed event recognized staff for the success results of its recent Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services evaluation. Usually, the survey is conducted annually, but with the public health pandemic, this year’s evaluation encompassed the past two years. Thursday’s event featured a catered barbecue lunch, door prizes, activities, music and more. “The emphasis today is on the tremendous effort our staff made over the past year--not just coming to work, but making sacrifices in their personal lives to keep our residents safe,” Dogwood Director of Customer & Community Relations, Patty Talley said. Dogwood Administrator Pam Doshier added, “We have a fabulous team here and this is a ‘thank you’ to them for all their hard work to keep us COVID-free and for supporting us in our successful VDMAS survey. We couldn’t do it without all of them.” Dogwood Village thanks the following local businesses for donating door prizes to Thursday’s celebration: Jeff Earnhardt with Edward Jones, Blue Ridge Bank, Encompass Home Health, Legacy Hospice Lockwood Broadcasting, Mary Chiles Consulting, La Naranja Restaurant, Pruitt Pharmacy, Riddleberger Brothers, Food Lion of Madison, Food Lion of Orange, KFC, Hardee’s, Pig and Steak, Hathaway Paper, El Vaquero West, Barbeque Exchange, and Doshier’s Donuts.
LifestyleThrive Global

It Takes a Village, a Village of Women

I can’t help but wonder about all the women who inspired me in my forty-four years of life. Today more than ever, when I’m in the middle of a transition, a rebirth that could only take place with a team of women — angels, messengers, role models, companions, and support.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Only in The Villages: Audition season in The Villages

Refine your vocals and polish up your act, because it’s audition season in The Villages. Local resident entertainment groups are looking for new talent as members gear up for the 2021-22 season. After more than a year away from giving concerts, the Village Voices chorus is making plans for its...
Morning Journal

Avon Lake Independence Village holds farmers market outside front door

There was a farmer’s market out the front door for residents of Independence Village senior living community at 345 Lear Road in Avon Lake. Guests were welcome, too, and they came to enjoy produce, sweets, fresh lemonade and handcrafted creations. The Aug. 8 gathering was the first farmer’s market for...
Environmentmybackyardnews.com

“TEN MILE RIVER RAMBLES”

One media rep suggested, “this is one of the most disgusting assignments I’ve had during the last six years.”. One volunteer retreated up wind upon feeling nauseous from the stench. One portion of our modern society lament that we are disturbing a proper environment for spontaneous homeless camps to generate;...
Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

THE WILBURY GROUP

PROVIDENCE, RI (August 17, 2021) – The Haus of Glitter Dance Company presents The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins – an original activist dance opera that reimagines the narrative of Esek Hopkins and rehearses the future for our community, the future of public space, and the future we will leave behind. The cast for this community workshop performance features The Haus of Glitter Dance Company + Performance Lab, April Brown, Becky Bass, Shey ‘Rí Acu’ Rivera Ríos, Anjel Newman (Medusah Black), Satta Jallah, Sidy Maiga & over 35+ local contributing artists.
Lafayette, LAmybackyardnews.com

PINE LEAF BOYS AT GERMAN CLUB PAWTUCKET

Next best thing to a Saturday night dance in Lafayette!. Sal’s Productions will be instituting the following health and safety protocols. To gain admittance, all attendees entering the German Club will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours. Our goals is to ensure our patrons, staff & musicians have a safe event.
Norton, MAmybackyardnews.com

WINSLOW FARM NORTON, MASSACHUSETTS

In 1996, Debra White rescued two emus, Sydney and Aussie, saving them from slaughter. They were three months old. Aussie passed in 2019, but Sydney is still thriving. Sydney is now 25!. Emus are the second largest bird in the world. They can reach a height of about six feet....

Comments / 0

Community Policy