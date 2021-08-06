Wade Ormsby shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
In his second round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Wade Ormsby hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ormsby finished his day tied for 52nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 10 under.www.pgatour.com
