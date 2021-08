As you’re probably aware, Epic Games is currently in the middle of more than a few legal battles as it attempts to take on both Apple and Google and, specifically, the commission they charge for sales on their respective platforms. Put simply, Epic Games doesn’t think that it’s fair that for any of the microtransactions conducted in their games such as Fortnite, the hosting platforms take a 30% cut. – Preempting that such lawsuits would eventually be filed over the matter, however, following a report via TechSpot, it turns out that, for a brief moment, Google considered just buying Epic Games outright to avoid this happening!