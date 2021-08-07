40,000-acre Monument Fire prompts forest closures
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monument Fire remained active overnight in western Trinity County, growing to 42,567 acres. There is still 0% containment. According to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the fire was primarily active on the eastern side. Firefighters are working on protecting the communities of Cedar Flat, Big Bar, and Big Flat. Crews also began preparing Helena and Burnt Ranch for structure defense as the fire approaches those communities as well.krcrtv.com
Comments / 0