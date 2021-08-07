Cancel
Trinity County, CA

40,000-acre Monument Fire prompts forest closures

By Miranda Angel
krcrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monument Fire remained active overnight in western Trinity County, growing to 42,567 acres. There is still 0% containment. According to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, the fire was primarily active on the eastern side. Firefighters are working on protecting the communities of Cedar Flat, Big Bar, and Big Flat. Crews also began preparing Helena and Burnt Ranch for structure defense as the fire approaches those communities as well.

