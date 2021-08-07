Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Illusionist Leon Etienne Thrills Adirondacks Tourists And Residents

NPR
 5 days ago

In many summer towns, you can see a special act that entertains locals and visitors alike - like B.J. Leiderman, who does our theme music. One illusionist in the Adirondacks tries to dazzle with leather and '70s rock. North Country Public Radio's Monica Sandreczki has this story. (SOUNDBITE OF EUROPE...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Simon
Person
David Copperfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrills#Illusion#Classical Music#Carnival#Ac Dc#Npr News#Lazlow S#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Related
Travelmountainlake.org

A Wild Idea: The Birth of the Adirondack Park Agency

A Wild Idea Preview W/Sponsors from Paul Frederick on Vimeo. New York’s Adirondack Park is larger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Grand Canyon, and Great Smokies National Parks combined. It is one of the largest unbroken deciduous forests on earth. It has a thousand of miles of streams and rivers, hundreds of lakes, and lofty peaks. Even more amazing, most of the land within the park is privately owned, and 85 million people live within a day’s drive. Yet the Adirondacks seem entirely undeveloped. How did that happen?
Lifestyleadirondackalmanack.com

Safety in numbers: Outdoor Afro’s Adirondack outings

A couple of weekends ago, I paddled along with a group of mostly first-time Adirondack canoeists as they watched loons and enjoyed the soothing waters of Little Green Pond and Little Clear Pond — adjacent water bodies near Paul Smiths and the St. Regis Canoe Area wilderness. It was a rare occasion in this park when I stood out for the color of my skin — white. And that was by design.
Onchiota, NYmountainlake.org

Homeward Bound Adirondacks Retreat | Jack LaDuke’s Adirondack Journal

Homeward Bound Adirondacks is a non-profit group that helps Veterans who are suffering from PTSD or having trouble adjusting to life back home. Two years ago, we took you to the opening of a camp in the Adirondacks, in Onchiota, New York, where the group has been offering programs and therapy to help veterans in need. For several years, Homeward Bound Adirondacks has been searching for a place to call their own, to host retreats for veterans and their families. And as Jack LaDuke shows us this week, they have broken ground on a new permanent home near Lake Titus and Malone, that will be named in honor of Army Sgt. Carlton Clark, who was just 22-years old when he was killed in Iraq in 2006. Homeward Bound Adirondacks is now fundraising with a goal of about $800,000 to build a lodge and retreat on the site.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Reveals that The Fonz Rode the Same Motorcycle as Steve McQueen in ‘The Great Escape’

Pardon “Happy Days” fans if they’re happy. But on Wednesday, Outsiders learned that Henry Winkler and Steve McQueen have something in common. Winkler responded to a tweet from “Mother Jones” D.C. bureau chief David Corn by letting the cool cat out of the bag. Take a look at what Winkler said back to Corn and, well, to all of us Outsiders.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
MoviesNPR

'The Lorax' Warned Us 50 Years Ago, But We Didn't Listen

Call it fate or an unfortunate coincidence that Dr. Seuss' The Lorax celebrates its 50th anniversary the same week the United Nations releases an urgent report on the dire consequences of human-induced climate change. The conflict between the industrious, polluting Once-ler and the feisty Lorax, who "speaks for the trees," feels more prescient than ever.
Musicloudersound.com

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson - 10 records that changed my life

Jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson sat down with Classic Rock to run down his selections for the 10 records that changed his life. “Obviously, when you’re talking about records that are ‘life changing,’ to use that term, you’re usually talking about pieces of music that you heard in your youth,” Anderson says. “But I’m one of those people who never stops listening to new things, so happily there are some recordings that have had a dramatic impact on me in later years.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist

An overdue tribute to one of the greats of animation. If Hideo Miyazaki used animation to create impossible worlds, then Satoshi Kon took the medium and pushed it to create the most real world possible: immediate, recognizable, damaging, demanding. Even his fantasies felt real. The big difference between the two...
Glens Falls, NYTimes Union

Adirondack Theatre Fest names new artistic director

GLENS FALLS — After a six-month search that drew more than 90 applications, the Adirondack Theatre Festival has named a new artistic director, Miriam Weisfeld, who comes to the position from the Tony Award-winning Children's Theatre of Minneapolis, where she was director of artistic development for the Minnesota company. ATF made the announcement Monday morning.
Lake Placid, NYEater

Everywhere to Eat and Drink in the Adirondacks

At more than six million acres in size and comprising 46 mountains (known as the High Peaks), more than 3,000 lakes and ponds, and dozens of towns and hamlets, the Adirondacks are the largest publicly protected space in the contiguous United States and the largest National Historic Landmark in the country, larger than Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and the Great Smokies National Parks combined.
Home & Gardenana-white.com

Modern Adirondack Chairs

Have been wanting to build these chairs since the video came out for them. Finally found an occasion to build them for a friend of mine. I couldn’t find 1x10’s in cedar, so I used 5/4”x6” cedar deck boards ripped down to 4 1/2”. I also pocket-holed the seat boards in from the inside of the stringers and drilled the back boards in from behind for a clean look on the seat. Overall, it was a really enjoyable build and I’m really happy with how they turned out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy