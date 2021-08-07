Elijah Wood’s family hopes GBI suspect sketch helps catch killer

It’s been five months since someone shot and killed Elijah Wood in Oconee County.

He was working at this RaceTrac gas station in Watkinsville when he was murdered in March.

“Not only was Elijah murdered and taken away from us, but we have to fight to get stuff out there so we can catch this guy,” Tripp Lemmonds, Wood’s brother-in-law said.

He said the investigation got a big boost this week.

The GBI released this sketch of the suspect investigators believe killed Wood – a man they believe is in his late teens to early 30's, between 5’10” to 6’ tall.

Before this sketch, all that’s been released was this surveillance video and pictures.

“We are very thankful that the GBI has come in and gotten the sketch out for us and we’re doing everything we can to get the sketch passed around. We’re also working on our own flyers to get stuff out,” Lemmonds said.

Lemmonds said their family is still desperately spreading the word to help Wood get justice and he hopes the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office can release more photos of the suspect soon if they have any.

“We want the public to be able to look and see and if they spot this guy, call in and speak to investigators,” he said.

Lemmonds said their family isn’t giving up until this suspect is caught and he’s thankful they’re in a community that feels the same.

“The Oconee community has been there for this family. They’ve stood with this family and that’s the thing, we have so many people who want this guy caught,” Lemmonds said.