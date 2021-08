Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Electric vehicles are a new technology. (OK, technically it is a very old technology dating back more than a hundred years, but to people alive today it is a new technology.) And as with any new technology, people use it in a way that conflicts with others, social norms have to get developed on the fly, and not everyone has the same idea of what is acceptable behavior. Which brings us to a recent Reddit thread in r/ElectricVehicles titled "Don't be a jerk."