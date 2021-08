The Community Shield took a while to spring to life, but ultimately, in the dying minutes, Leicester City won themselves a crucial penalty and Kelechi Iheanacho won the his team another piece of silverware. For Manchester City, this match will mostly be remembered as a game which saw the debut of Jack Grealish and not much else as most of the team's higher wattage stars didn't start the match as they recover from a grueling summer. That, however, will do little to dampen the enjoyment of Leicester City, a side which despite the odds continues to excel.