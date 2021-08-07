Cancel
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Fair To Require Masks Indoors, And At Grandstands; Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative COVID Test In Some Spaces

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re heading to the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, you’ll want to bring your favorite mask.

Guests will have to wear masks covering their noses and mouths in indoor places, and at all outdoor grandstand performances.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests will be required for the standing-room-only area at grandstand concerts, but not for general fair activities.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will run six COVID vaccination sites on the fairgrounds.

Free masks will be provided for those who forget theirs.

The Illinois State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 22.

