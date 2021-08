LONDON (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty has given Leicester a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, stealing the spotlight from Jack Grealish. Iheanacho’s left-footed rocket from the spot beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 88th minute and Leicester celebrated once again at Wembley Stadium, where they won the FA Cup final in May. Grealish made his debut for City just two days after the Premier League champions broke the British transfer fee record by paying 100 million pounds ($139 million) to sign him from Aston Villa. The midfielder came on in the 65th minute.