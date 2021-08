‘At Celtic, regardless of transition periods or not, you have to win and you have to win well.’ Callum McGregor speaks very well in his new role as the Celtic captain and this evening his experience and his leadership will be essential if Ange Postecoglou young and inexperienced side is to cope with the threat posed by FC Midtjylland in this second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, with the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg at Celtic Park last Tuesday.