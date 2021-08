Nobody really believed Pep Guardiola a month ago when he said the budget was tight at Man City and that it might not be able to afford reinforcements this summer. Even at the time it felt like a token gesture, a vague effort to persuade selling clubs to lower their expectations. But Man City has smashed its transfer record to sign Jack Grealish for $139 million (£100 million) from Aston Villa, a record for an Englishman. Before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, it may have broken both records again to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham for $200 million or more.