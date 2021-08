Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is set to undergo knee surgery following his split-decision win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw shared the news in a post via his official Instagram account, saying that an MRI revealed he suffered a meniscus tear and rupture of the LCL in his left knee. The injuries had happened in camp according to Dillashaw, but it did appear his leg had suffered damage after Sandhagen attempted a heel hook to end the first round of their headlining bout on Saturday night. The good news is that the operation and recovery time doesn't appear to be extensive enough to keep Dillashaw out of a potential title fight in his next Octagon appearance.