Dolphins' Adam Shaheen says NFL won't 'strong-arm' him into vaccination

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen, who spent several days this week on the NFL's COVID-19 list, said Saturday he is not vaccinated. “You know, for me it’s a personal choice and it’s bigger than just COVID," Shaheen said. "I’m not going to elaborate further on that. The NFL is trying to push it. It’s no secret that they’ve been trying to push it on unvaccinated guys. You know what? I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined.