Dolphins' Adam Shaheen says NFL won't 'strong-arm' him into vaccination

Herald Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen, who spent several days this week on the NFL's COVID-19 list, said Saturday he is not vaccinated. “You know, for me it’s a personal choice and it’s bigger than just COVID," Shaheen said. "I’m not going to elaborate further on that. The NFL is trying to push it. It’s no secret that they’ve been trying to push it on unvaccinated guys. You know what? I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined.

NFLESPN

Miami Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter, Adam Shaheen go on COVID-19 reserve list

MIAMI -- Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends have been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. They were put on the list as close contacts, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, after Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey, who has been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home.
NFLallfans.co

Hyde5: Jimmy Johnsons says this Dolphins belongs with him in Hall of Fame

Jimmy Johnson gave a quick, passionate and entertaining induction speech Saturday night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Zach Thomas belongs up here, Darren Woodson belongs up here,’’ he said. “We led the defense in Dallas. We led the defense in Miami.”. This was important enough to Jimmy that...
NFLsportsradio967.com

Dolphins coach on Xavien Howard: ‘We don’t want to trade him’

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that he doesn’t want to see star cornerback Xavien Howard traded from the team. “We don’t want to trade X. You can write that down,” Flores said. “He’s a very good player. He’s a big part of the team. We don’t want to trade him.”
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins rookie TE Hunter Long carted off after practice injury

It appears as though the Miami Dolphins may have suffered their first significant injury of the 2021 season. The Dolphins have seen plenty of players dinged up and miss time thus far in camp — DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard and others are just a handful of names who had bumps and bruises to either open camp or been endured along the way.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Anti-masker Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen on COVID-19 list

Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen – who lists “somewhere without a mask” as his location on Twitter – landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. The team said the 26-year-old was placed on the list after tight ends coach George Godsey tested positive for the virus. Fellow tight ends Mike Gesicki...
NFLThe Phinsider

Dolphins activate Shaheen, Carter, Williams from COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday the activation of tight ends Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen and wide receiver Preston Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carter and Shaheen were added to the list on August 2, while Williams was placed on it on August 3. Those moves followed the Dolphins sending co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey home after a positive test for the coronavirus.
NFLFinger Lakes Times

Armando Salguero: Adam Shaheen speaks about not getting vaccinated as Dolphins respect player choice

MIAMI — I don’t know Adam Shaheen from, well, Adam. He joined the Miami Dolphins last year during a pandemic in which NFL reporters and players were not allowed to mingle and even now that some of the league’s COVID-19 protocols allow for limited contact, media members were still required to stand behind retractable belt barriers about 12 feet from the tight end, as he answered questions on Saturday.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Miami Dolphins, All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agree to restructured contract

The Miami Dolphins’ contractual conundrum with Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard has been solved. Howard agreed to a restructured contract on Sunday, per agent David Canter. “We’re excited,” coach Brian Flores said. “We want all sides to be happy. We wanted him here and he’s here. “I wouldn’t say there...
NFLphinphanatic.com

Rookie tight end Hunter Long carted off the training camp field

The Miami Dolphins may have their first big injury of training camp as it is being reported that rookie TE Hunter Long has been carted off the field. Long has had a relatively quiet camp so far but that isn’t surprising given the fact he plays one of the hardest positions to learn at the NFL level. Now, it may be a bit longer before he takes the field.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...

