Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story: Combat is a Dungeon Crawling RPG Coming to PC Later This Month

The first two games in THQ Nordic's Darksiders franchise are currently available on Nintendo Switch, and soon fans of the platform will have the chance to complete the trilogy when Darksiders III releases next month! The game debuted on multiple platforms back in 2018, and now Switch owners will get to enjoy it in a portable format. The Switch version will retail for $39.99, and it will be sold both digitally and physically. Darksiders III will also be accompanied by both of its DLC packs: Keepers of the Void and The Crucible. The game will release on Nintendo's system on September 30th.