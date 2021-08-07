Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story: Combat is a Dungeon Crawling RPG Coming to PC Later This Month
Inside System is preparing to launch their dungeon-crawling RPG adventure Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story: Combat on PC-via Steam on August 20, 2021. Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story: Combat is two games in one for players to enjoy a little bit of everything. Brave Dungeon features a combat system aimed to be easy to pick up for new players. However, the developer blends that in with customization options, unique playable characters, and challenges. There’s an added crafting system accessible from materials found from fallen enemies and treasures that will allow further customization. In addition, characters can change classes to better fit the player’s playstyle.noisypixel.net
