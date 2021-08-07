Cancel
Moultrie, GA

Lasagna Love seeks cooks in Moultrie

By Kevin C. Hall, The Moultrie Observer, Ga.
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Aug. 6—MOULTRIE, Ga. — A national charity is looking for a few good cooks in the Moultrie area. Lasagna Love started in May 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rhiannon Menn began delivering homemade lasagna to families she knew in need of some help. Her social media posts about the deliveries prompted both more requests for meals and offers of help from other cooks. Now, only 15 months later, it reaches more than 1,000 cities in all 50 states. It's supported by more than 25,000 volunteers who have delivered, on average, 4,000 meals a week across the country, according to a press release from the group.

