Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Rome begins automated enforcement of school zones

wrganews.com
 2 days ago

The City of Rome Police Department has commenced a thirty-day Warning Period to notify and help drivers adjust to the Automated Enforcement of School Zones. The initial school zone cameras are installed at the school zone for Rome High and Rome Middle schools. During the Warning Period, the City will be mailing Warning Notices to drivers. New signage alerting drivers of the stepped-up enforcement has already been installed.

www.wrganews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#Signage#City#Aaa#Automated Enforcement#The Aaa Foundation
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
Related
Barrow County, GAmainstreetnews.com

School zone traffic cameras begin operation next week

When classes begin next week for the 2021-22 academic year across the Barrow County School System, implementation of traffic camera technology aimed at cracking down on speeding in school zones will go into effect at multiple district campuses. Starting Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office will activate the...
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Reminding Motorists That Schools Zones are Becoming Active and Want to Remind You of School Zone Traffic Laws

As students return to school in Knox County on Monday, Aug. 9, the Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office will implement enhanced enforcement of school-zone traffic laws for several days. Officers will be patrolling school zones during drop-off and dismissal to prevent speeding, reckless driving and distracted driving, and to look out for drivers who fail to stop for school buses.
Avon, INcbs4indy.com

Officers stress school bus, school zone safety

AVON, Ind. – Avon school police are warning drivers to be cautious and slow down in school zones and stop when buses put down their crossing arms. As many pandemic restrictions are lifted, schools anticipate a lot more students returning to the classroom than last spring — which means more kids on the buses and walkways.
Lufkin, TXdailynewsandmore.com

MOTORISTS URGED TO BE ALERT FOR SCHOOL ZONES AND BUSES

MOTORISTS URGED TO BE ALERT FOR SCHOOL ZONES AND BUSES. August 2, 2021LUFKIN – School zone flashers are being activated throughout the Lufkin District for the 2021 school year. Drivers are urged to be cautious and alert as they drive through school zones and for buses picking up and delivering students.
Madison County, NYRomesentinel.com

Law enforcers to begin Speed Awareness Week

The annual statewide Speed Awareness Week crackdown will begin on Saturday, with increased law enforcement patrols and enforcement across the state. Speed Week will last from Saturday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 8. “Fatal accidents due to speed happen every year on our roadways. Speeding greatly reduces a driver’s ability...
Midland, TXyourbasin.com

MPD reminds drivers to be mindful of school zones

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD students will return to campus August 2, this means drivers need to be aware of school zones during their daily commute. Here are a few traffic reminders from the Midland Police Department:. School zone speed limits will be active starting Monday, August 2. Traffic fines...
Lake County, INNWI.com

Police to step up patrols at school bus stops, in school zones

Police plan to ramp up patrols when school starts back up to crack down on dangerous driving near school bus stops and in school zones. The Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership will boost back-to-school patrols to watch for traffic offenses as part of Indiana Stop Arm Violation Enforcement or SAVE blitz, an initiative that's funded through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
EducationRepublic

Police to begin school bus safety patrols as school year begins

Police agencies around Indiana will increase patrols during back-to-school beginning this week to protect students, watching for stop-arm violations and those driving recklessly at bus stops or school zones. Gov. Eric Holcomb said the effort is part of Indiana’s Stop Arm Violation enforcement program, or SAVE blitz, which is funded...
Trafficmymalonetelegram.com

Automated enforcement curbs dangerous driving

We all speed, almost continuously when we aren’t limited by slower traffic, yet most of us complain about other drivers speeding. Furthermore, it’s pretty common to observe other drivers running red lights immediately after they have changed to red. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, speed is one...
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

Today: School zone cameras activated in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will activate school zone cameras and school zone warning lights beginning Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 7 a.m. School zone hours are from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Drivers can expect to see enforcement of 20...
TrafficEvening Star

Be vigilant on roadways as school begins

With the start of a new school year only days away, the roads of northeast Indiana will be dotted with bright yellow school buses during the morning and afternoon commute. With that, area transportation directors want to remind drivers to become vigilant while on the roadways and never pass a bus while lights are flashing and stop-arms are extended.
Irving, TXirvingweekly.com

Protect Irving Children by Driving Safely on School Zones

To enhance child safety, residents are reminded the use of cellphones while driving in active Irving school zones is prohibited. Motorists cannot engage in calls by talking, dialing or listening on a hand-held mobile device, nor can they enter or read text or email messages. This includes:. Hand-held cellphones. Personal...
Franklin, TNfranklinpdnews.com

Schools begin reopening soon; please drive cautiously in active school zones

Starting this Friday, school zones in Franklin will become active as area kids begin heading back to school under limited-capacity plans. Officers will be vigilant in active school zones across the city,. focusing. on speeding drivers, improper passing, and Tennessee’s law on cell phone use. Franklin Police Officers will be...
Johnson City, TNCitizen Tribune

Remain alert around bus stops and school zones

Washington County students will be heading back to classrooms on Monday. Students in Johnson City will begin their new school year on Wednesday. As a result, motorists should exercise caution when driving near school crossing zones and bus stops. Law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to watch for students who may be scurrying to or from a school bus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy