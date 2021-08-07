Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Colorado River shortage to hit Central Arizona farmers hardest

By Brad Poole
Courthouse News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOLIDGE, Ariz. (CN) — As drought maintains its relentless grip on Arizona and water levels drop on the Colorado River storage reservoirs, Nancy Caywood is watching closely. Caywood’s family has been growing mostly cotton and alfalfa on about 400 acres outside Casa Grande in central Arizona’s Pinal County for 90 years. This year, the San Carlos Irrigation District won’t be able to sell her any water, and with no access to Colorado River water, the family’s alfalfa is dying.

www.courthousenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
State
Wyoming State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Business
City
Coolidge, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Water Management#Caywoods#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Farm Bureau#Adwr#Cap#Lake Mead#Non Native American#Non Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Kathy Hochul will take over as New York governor

Washington CNN — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become governor of New York after Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will resign in two weeks following the state attorney general’s investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women. Hochul will become the state’s first female governor and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy