Flood Advisory issued for City of Newport News, City of Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: City of Newport News; City of Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Charles City County in east central Virginia Southeastern New Kent County in east central Virginia Southwestern Gloucester County in southeastern Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia Western York County in southeastern Virginia The Northern City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Williamsburg, Claremont, Surry, College Of William And Mary, Norge, Toano, Queens Lake, Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Gloucester Point, Dendron, Jamestown, Scotland, Kings Point, York Terrace, Carver Gardens, Rustic, Busch Gardens, Grove and Elberon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Darlington County, SCweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Darlington, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Lamoure County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaMoure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Stutsman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central LaMoure County in southeastern North Dakota Southeastern Stutsman County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 750 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adrian, or 20 miles northeast of Edgeley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marion and Adrian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 340 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Chino Valley over Mint Wash and Williamson Valley Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamson Valley. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Mint Wash, Williamson Valley Wash, Hitt Wash, Cooper Wash, Horse Wash, Strickland Wash, Little Chino Valley, Round Valley Wash, Dillon Wash, Graver Wash, Hyde Creek, Butte Wash and Walnut Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 115 AM MDT. * At 1120 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vado, Berino, Mesquite, San Miguel, La Mesa and High Valley. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Gila County in east central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 917 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding along Cherry Creek, Canyon Creek, Salt River Draw, and Cibecue Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Apache Reservation, Cibecue, Reynolds Creek Group Campground and Rose Creek Campground. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 22:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gila; Navajo THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST TUESDAY FOR GILA AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 1029 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has moved out of the warned area with scattered light rain showers continuing. Previous heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches will cause minor flooding along creeks and washes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Apache Reservation, Cibecue, Reynolds Creek Group Campground and Rose Creek Campground.
Mecosta County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A rotating shower will impact portions of northeastern Newaygo and western Mecosta Counties through 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower with weak rotation 8 miles east of White Cloud, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Big Rapids... Woodville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 each afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Barber County, KSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Barber by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barber HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Barber County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Livingston County, NYweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Orleans; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 on Tuesday and 100 to 105 on Wednesday. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, and Livingston counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near or above 90 and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Cayuga County, NYweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Temperatures at or above 90 and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Red Willow County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Red Willow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Decatur and Red Willow Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1205 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Danbury, or 10 miles south of McCook, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Danbury around 1225 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lebanon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rooks and western Phillips Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edmond, or 14 miles south of Norton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Logan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Norton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Norton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Norton County through 1245 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lenora, or 13 miles southwest of Norton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and dime to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Edmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Polk County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Phillips County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. If at or near Webster State Park, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Phillips; Rooks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOKS AND SOUTHWESTERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES At 1255 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nicodemus, or 16 miles northeast of Hill City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Logan, Damar, Zurich, Speed and Webster State Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cass County, MIweather.gov

Phillips County, KSweather.gov

