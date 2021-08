News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Live sports are back and Hulu + Live TV subscribers will be able to watch more of their favorite teams and athletes than ever before! As the premier streaming home for sports, we know 77% of sports fans agree that streaming TV has positively changed the way they watch sports. That's why, we are always striving to provide subscribers with more choice, flexibility and a wider breadth of sports content in a personalized TV experience - and now, we'll be doing it with more live channels.