Kayvon Thibodeaux expects perfection this season. Anything short of that, in his eyes, will be considered a failure. “It’s just about being in the top-tier shape I can be, and growing into the guy that I’m supposed to be,” Thibodeaux said. “Playing 80 snaps. Last year I wasn’t really prepared for that. This year I feel like I am, and I need to be to the highest standard of shape I can be in.”