If a relative left you property in a will and the spouse of the deceased sells the property without your knowledge do you have ?
Several questions: Was the will probated? What was the exact language of the will? Does the aunt have a community property interest? If the will wasn't probated your husband may no longer have an interest. You should have have an attorney review the situation, the documents, and any probate filing and court orders to see what your husband's rights are, if any.avvo.com
