Can I sue my dads late wife for inheritance I never got any inheritance, even though his will stated she got everything ?

By Asked in Fort Wayne, IN
 2 days ago

My mother died 20 yrs ago, an when she died what was left was her 401k, dads 401k, an my mom's stocks an bonds. Now my dad dies 2 yrs ago an left a will to his new wife that she got everything. She just recently sold his house. On top of all this I was an only child. I didn't get anything but a gold ring an my dads chicago bears sweatshirt an coat. Can I take her to court over the sell of the house. Everything that I should have gotten is hers. Me an dad worked on vehicles together when I was younger an I would love to have his tools. I'm so lost. Can I sue her for any inheritance an for the sell of the house. I've never even see the will. On top of that if they both died at the same time me an her oldest son would have been executive of the will.

