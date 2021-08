HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick, who began training camp on the COVID-19 list, moved him to the retired list on Friday. Riddick, who turned 30 on May 4, appeared in four games for the Raiders last season and also spent time on the team's practice squad. He was expected to be a pass-catching back out of the backfield but only caught five passes for 43 yards and ran the ball six times for 14 yards. He last played a full 16-game season in the NFL in 2017 for the Detroit Lions.